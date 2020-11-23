Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Looks Comfortable in a Narrow $1.1750-$1.1900 Range

$EUR #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Charts #KnightsbridgeLive

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1870

Why Metastock? Can it help my trades? Watch the video!

Euro News

Within the $1.16-$1.20 range that has confined the euro for a few months, the euro looks comfortable in a narrow $1.1750-$1.1900 range. It spent last week on the $1.18 handle.

The MACD and Slow Stochastic show momentum still favouring the upside, and the five-day moving average is about the 20-day. However, we expect the market to be reluctant to push the euro much higher.

The speed to which it came off after seeing $1.1920 on November 9 warns of possibly weak conviction. A weak preliminary PMI will increase concerns of a new economic contraction after the Q3 rebound.

Trade with Confidence with Knightsbridge Live

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

EUR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.20.

The projected lower bound is: 1.17.

The projected closing price is: 1.19.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 67.8437. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.09. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 68 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 76. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 14 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 11 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed up 0.002 at 1.187. Volume was 90% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 6% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.185 1.188 1.185 1.187 10,550

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.18 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 3 7 10 Volume: 108,980 107,900 110,115

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 4.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods.