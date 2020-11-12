Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Knightsbridge Live Trade Update

$EUR #Euro #USD #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Charts #Trade

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1771

Trade with Confidence with Knightsbridge Live

Euro Outlook

EUR/USD continues to test the nearest resistance level at 1.1830 while the U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index has recently failed to settle above the 93 level and pulled back closer to 92.75. The nearest material support level for the U.S. Dollar Index is located at 92.50. If the U.S. Dollar Index settles below this level, it will gain downside momentum and head towards the next support near the recent lows at 92.10. This scenario will be bullish for EUR/USD.

Trade with Confidence with Knightsbridge Live

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the U.S. and EU today so traders will likely focus on the general trading dynamics of the American currency. The U.S. Dollar Index will have a chance to continue its rebound from recent lows in case it gets above the 93 level, but it remains to be seen whether is has sufficient support from traders.

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Today’s Forex Rates

EUR/USD FX Polls

Economic Events

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.17.

The projected upper bound is: 1.19.

The projected lower bound is: 1.16.

The projected closing price is: 1.18.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 23 white candles and 27 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

An inverted hammer occurred. If this occurs during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with FOREX EUR=) it implies a reversal. Look for a confirmation of the reversal on the bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A shooting star occurred (a shooting star has a small real body near the bottom of the candle and a long upper shadow). During an uptrend(which appears to be the case with FOREX EUR=) the long upper shadow indicates that the bears are gaining control and a top may occur.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 43.7321. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 50.15. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 61 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 19. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed down -0.001 at 1.177. Volume was 80% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 14% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.178 1.179 1.177 1.177 20,693

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.18 1.18 1.13 Volatility: 8 7 10 Volume: 117,452 105,413 108,776

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 3.7% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is high as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.