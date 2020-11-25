Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Is A Correction About To Set In?

$EUR #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Charts #FXAffiliate

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1903

Euro News

Many EUR/USD traders betting on a rise have held longs throughout a four-month consolidation, and they are likely to be rewarded for their patience.

For bulls, it’s encouraging that this consolidation has unfolded at an elevated level. The low point was earlier this month, at 1.1602, 46 days after the pair reached the 2020 peak at 1.2014. It represents a 9% gain from the 2020 low.

There has only been a minor correction of the March-September 1.0636-1.2014 rise with 23.6% of that rally being 1.1689. The 38.2% retracement, which is the minimum objective for a technical correction, is lower at 1.1488.

This consolidation unfolded with traders holding a massive amount of bets on a rise, which reached a record high just before the Sept. 1 peak. The number of longs even exceeded the maximum number of shorts in the euro zone crisis.

Euro/US Dollar Exchange Rate

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.20.

The projected lower bound is: 1.18.

The projected closing price is: 1.19.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 26 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 2 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 72.9555. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 60.72. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 70 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 151.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a buy 16 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 13 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed up 0.001 at 1.190. Volume was 92% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 1% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.189 1.191 1.189 1.190 8,229

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.19 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 3 7 10 Volume: 96,310 108,043 110,227

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 4.5% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 13 periods.