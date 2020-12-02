Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Dynamics are Shifting

$EUR #Currencies #Trading #Markets #Metastock #FXAffiliate

Euro News

EUR/USD surged 1.2% to 1.2072, the highest level since May 2018. Official data showed that the eurozone’s CPI slipped 0.3% on year in November (-0.2% expected), while German jobless rate fell to 6.1% in November (6.3% expected) from 6.2% in October. Later today, German retail sales for October will be released (+1.2% on month expected).

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 1.18.

The projected upper bound is: 1.22.

The projected lower bound is: 1.19.

The projected closing price is: 1.21.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A bearish harami occurred (where the current small black body is contained within an unusually large white body). During an uptrend (which appears to be the case with FOREX EUR=) this pattern implies an end to the rally as the bulls appear to have exhausted themselves.

During a downtrend the bearish harami pattern is bullish as the bulls appear to be gaining strength as the bears weaken.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 83.6625. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 70.68. This is where it usually tops. The RSI usually forms tops and bottoms before the underlying security. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 75 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 18 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX EUR= closed down -0.000 at 1.207. Volume was 90% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 2% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.207 1.207 1.206 1.207 10,135

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.19 1.18 1.14 Volatility: 8 7 10 Volume: 84,119 104,170 110,271

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 5.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 18 periods. Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that EUR= is currently in an overbought condition.