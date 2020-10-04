Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Busy Week Ahead On The Economic Data Front

$EUR #Euro #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets #ECB

Euro

Ticker: EUR=

Price: $1.1712

Euro News

On Monday, September service sector PMIs for Italy and Spain are due out along with retail sales figures for the Eurozone.

Finalized composite and services PMIs are also due out from France, Germany, and the Eurozone.

Expect EUR sensitivity to the PMIs and retail sales figures.

On Tuesday, the focus then shifts to German factory orders, due out ahead of German industrial production and trade data.

Expect Tuesday’s factory orders and Wednesday’s industrial production figures to have the greatest impact.

On the monetary policy front, ECB President Lagarde is scheduled to speak in the week. On Thursday, the ECB monetary policy meeting minutes will also garner plenty of interest.

The EUR/USD ended the week up by 0.73% to $1.1716.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 1.18.

The projected lower bound is: 1.16.

The projected closing price is: 1.17.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 25 white candles and 25 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 68.1605. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 45.43. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 33 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 4 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 40 period(s) ago.

FOREX EUR= closed down -0.000 at 1.171. Volume was 97% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 23% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 1.171 1.172 1.171 1.171 3,390

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.17 1.18 1.13 Volatility: 7 7 9 Volume: 102,283 99,778 101,993

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX EUR= is currently 4.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods.