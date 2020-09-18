Euro: EUR/USD (EUR=X) Biased Lower With Support At 1.1760

$EUR #Euro #USD #FX #Currencies #Trading #Markets #ECB

With less than 50 days to go until the US presidential election, markets are tensing up ahead of the first debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump on September 29. According to data from RealClearPolitics, the spread between the two candidates for the general election has moderately narrowed to a 5.8-point spread.

EUR/USD has broken below both upward-sloping support zones – marked as “Uptrend 1” and “Uptrend 2” – potentially setting the pair up for a reversal. However, clearing a formidable but narrow support zone between 1.1760 and 1.1698 may be critical in marking the start of a meaningful pullback.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 1.20.

The projected lower bound is: 1.17.

The projected closing price is: 1.19.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 31 white candles and 19 black candles for a net of 12 white candles.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 55.1198. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 54.61. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 22. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 29 period(s) ago.

FOREX EUR= closed unchanged at 1.185. Volume was 76% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 59% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume___

1.185 1.186 1.184 1.185 25,439

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 1.18 1.18 1.12 Volatility: 4 7 9 Volume: 85,743 97,957 98,435

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

FOREX EUR= is currently 5.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of EUR= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on EUR= and have had this outlook for the last 11 periods.