Ethereum: USD/ETH (ETH=) Price Turns Green

Ethereum

Ticker: ETH=

Price: $645.95

Ethereum Outlook

After forming a support base, Ethereum broke the main $595 and $600 resistance levels. More importantly, bitcoin price broke the $20,000 hurdle and surged higher. It resulted in a sharp increase in ETH price above the $620 resistance zone.

The bulls took over and there was a strong 10% upward move towards $650. There was also a break above a key contracting triangle with resistance near $625 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. Ether price even spiked above $650 and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 721.93.

The projected lower bound is: 579.00.

The projected closing price is: 650.47.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 78.3945. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 65.59. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX ETH= closed up 4.460 at 645.340. Volume was 83% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 16% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 640.850 650.950 628.700 645.340 72,153

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 589.93 518.15 375.24 Volatility: 65 84 78 Volume: 401,871 482,651 475,161

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX ETH= is currently 72.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of ETH= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on ETH= and have had this outlook for the last 2 periods.