Ethereum: USD/ETH (ETH=) Price is Holding the $600 Support

Ethereum

Ticker: ETH=

Price: $620.52

Ethereum Outlook

After another rejection near $670, Ethereum started a downward move similar to bitcoin. ETH broke the $650 support level to start the current decline. There was a clear break below the $620 and $630 support levels.

It opened the doors for more downsides below $610. Ether even spiked below the $600 support level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near the $597 level and the price is currently consolidating losses.

It recovered above the $610 level, and the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $648 swing high to $597 low. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $620 and $622 levels.

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $648 swing high to $597 low is also near $622. The main resistance is now forming near the $630 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $633 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 701.64.

The projected lower bound is: 555.57.

The projected closing price is: 628.61.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 8 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 6 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 32 white candles and 18 black candles for a net of 14 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 39.9359. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 4 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.52. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 27 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 0 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX ETH= closed up 1.110 at 623.800. Volume was 72% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 22% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 622.660 638.470 616.270 623.800 122,841

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 626.25 543.10 385.09 Volatility: 61 85 78 Volume: 444,226 483,205 480,236

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX ETH= is currently 62.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of ETH= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on ETH= and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.