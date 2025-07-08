Crypto

Ethereum Trading Outlook

Shayne Heffernan Ph.D.
Ethereum Co Founder Supports Coin Center with 320 ETH

Ethereum has recorded a weekly increase, though it struggles to maintain key moving averages, pointing to a fragile recovery amid market shifts. Institutional interest is clear, with US spot Ethereum ETFs seeing a ninth consecutive week of inflows and companies like Bit Digital moving significant funds into ETH treasuries, showing long-term confidence.

The Ethereum Foundation’s transfer of funds to multisig wallets has sparked discussion about its treasury approach, while a proposed EIP-7782 upgrade aims to reduce block times to six seconds by a future date, promising faster transactions—though some question its wider impact. The market’s direction hinges on Bitcoin’s performance and upcoming technical updates, with analysts divided on whether it will rise or fall if momentum changes.

Ethereum Candlesticks


A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).
During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 27 white candles and 23 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Ethereum Bollinger Bands

Bollinger Bands are 37.17% narrower than normal. The current width of the bands (alone) does not suggest anything conclusive about the future volatility or movement of prices.

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.

Ethereum Momentum

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 68.6000. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 56.91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 53 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 126.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 7 period(s) ago.

Summary

Technical Outlook
Short Term: Overbought
Intermediate Term: Bullish
Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period
Close: 2,540.93 2,533.25 2,482.93
Volatility: 58 68 81
Volume: 5,250 5,640 30,043

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

ETH is currently 5.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is low as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of ETH at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on ETH and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.

