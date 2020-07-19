Estate of the late Eduardo Cojuangco Heads to Magic Millions



The 41 lot catalogue of yearlings, race fillies, broodmares and racehorses will present buyers with a unique opportunity to invest in the history of one of Australia’s finest thoroughbred nurseries, Gooree Park Stud.



All lots will be offered without reserve and a standalone printed catalogue will be available from the Magic Millions Sales Day office.



The details of the draft is as follows:



NATIONAL BROODMARE SALE (Lots 676-687)

(Selling after Book One supplementary lots on Wednesday 29 July)



The 12 lot draft includes eight racefillies and four broodmares. The racefillies are by sires including Snitzel, I Am Invincible, Lonhro, Artie Schiller and Smart Missile and include (at least half) relations to stakes winners Your Song, Good Standing and Tactical Advantage. The four broodmares include three in foal to Champion American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.



NATIONAL YEARLING SALE (Lots 1483-1493)

(Selling after Book One supplementary lots on Monday 3 August)



The 11 lots include youngsters by sires Exceed and Excel, All Too Hard, Artie Schiller, Hallowed Crown, Shalaa and Your Song. The yearlings include (at least half) relations to stakes winners Hallowed Crown, Your Song, Needs Further and Tactical Advantage. There’s also yearlings from stakes performers Crowned Glory, Sensible Lady, Ocean Tempest and Above Perfection.



NATIONAL RACEHORSE SALE (Lots 1801-1818)

(18 lots – selling after Book Two Yearlings to commence the Racehorses on Tuesday 4 August)



The 18 lot draft includes multiple group winner Gem Song, the untapped juvenile Camerlengo (placed at both runs and three time trial winner) and lightly raced winners Intimidating, Mandirigma, Sole Heir, Awesome Lad, Battle Guardian. Also on offer are unraced prospects by sires Hallowed Crown, Lonhro, So You Think, Tapit and Fighting Sun – trial winners among them.



The 2020 Magic Millions National Sale commences at the Gold Coast on July 27 – all original scheduled selling days have been delayed seven days – refer to the Magic Millions website for full details and online catalogues.