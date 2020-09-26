Equine Artist Susan Leyland

Susan Leyland renowned artist and sculptor.

Susan Leyland has held exhibitions in private galleries and museums in many countries and has received prestigious commissions both from private and corporate clients and collectors including the recent War Horse Memorial in Ascot UK, an equestrian monument to the memory of millions of horses, mules and donkeys of WW1.

Leyland’s work can be found in the UK, USA, Canada, Thailand, China, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, Asia and Arab countries including a growing number of pieces in our own office in Bangkok.

Susan is represented by Alan Kluckow Fine Art, Sunningdale Berkshire UK. Her work can be seen at the Osborne Studio Gallery, London, the Norton Way Gallery, in Germany the Kunstgalerie Bech and in Belgium , the Cafmeyer Gallery, Knokke.

She has held solo and group exhibitions in London at the Frost and Reed Gallery, the Medici Gallery, the Horsebox Gallery, at the London Heathrow Terminal 5 with works designed for the London 2012 Olympics, at Fulham Palace, Wandsworth Museum and in galleries in Oxford and Bath. In Italy, her sculptures are present at Barbara Paci Art Gallery Pietrasanta, at SensiArte Colle Val D’Elsa and in Florence at the Frilli Gallery, Fornaciai Art and in the FuoriLuogo gallery, Castelfalfi.

She has held personal exhibitions at the Marino Marini Museum in Pistoia, in the Town Hall of Pontassieve, in Asti, Naples and Lerici and part of group exhibitions with the Casa d’Arte S. Lorenzo in various Italian locations. Leyland has exhibited at Oro Arezzo, and participated in the Venice Biennale.

She has exhibited works in the USA, Saratoga Springs, NY and in Santa Monica, CA, in Sweden, in Germany, Stuttgart and in France, Toulouse, Paris and La Baule. She has participated in contemporary art fairs in Miami, Istanbul, London, Bologna and Genoa. Her latest exhibition took place in Siena , August 2020, in the Contrada della Selva.

Numerous articles and interviews have been written in contemporary art magazines, newspapers, equestrian magazines and online newspapers and magazines. She was awarded for her sculpture by the American Academy of Equine Art .

Currently she is collaborating with the Frilli Gallery on the design and construction of a life-size, five horse bronze fountain to be installed in Da Nang Vietnam.

Leyland’s sculptures are unique and original pieces, modelled in a semi-refractory artistic clay or made in bronze.