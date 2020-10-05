English mare One Master Makes it 3 Prix de la Forêt (Gr1)

Enable failed to win her third Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe… but the English mare One Master (Fastnet Rock) succeeded by winning her third consecutive Qatar Prix de la Forêt (Gr1)! An obviously unprecedented feat in a race that was created in 1858!

For this, she bid her time behind the favourite Eartlight (Shamardal), who led the entire race. Then the two horses fought for a long time, before One Master took the best on the wire.

Safe Voyage (Fast Company), who delivered his effort outside the top two, finished a good third.

What they said

Pierre-Charles Boudot (jockey of One Master, 1st)

“I am extremely happy to be associated with this mare and we have won three great editions of this race together. Today was never going to be easy but she is tough and always gives her best, she’s very courageous. This is the third year in a row that the ground is in her favour and we have taken advantage of that. She is a real princess, you just have to ask her to accelerate, I was never in too much doubt. I tried not to get there too early with her because she finds the straight very long here. When the horse on the outside came with a challenge, she knew exactly what to do.”

Lisa-Jane Graffard (representative in France for Godolphin, owner of Earthlight, 2nd)

“There are not many excuses there and we were beaten by a mare who really has an exceptional record in this race. Earthlight was really well in himself, with lots of energy… maybe a bit too much! The horse kept on strongly all the way to the line, maybe the ground wasn’t ideal but he was brave. We will have to see if he runs again and in terms of a stallion career, that will have to be discussed. The Breeders’ Cup mile could be an option, Mr Fabre will take his time and discuss this with Sheikh Mohammed.”

John Quinn (trainer of Safe Voyage, 3rd) :

“He ran exceptionally well, we are all delighted. I don’t know if we would ever have been able to beat the winner and the races are the race, they are there to be run and we are very happy with his performance. We could have a look at the Breeders Cup Turf with him.”