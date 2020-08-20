Ella Stevens is Fighting for a Chance to Drive for the Most Famous Team in F1: Ferrari!

#Ferrari #F1 #DriverAcademy #female #GrandPrix

A female has not raced in F1 for more than 40 yrs, and just 6 women have taken part in a Grand Prix racing weekend.

Now, champion karter Ella Stevens, 13 anni, is fighting for a chance to drive for the most famous team in F1: Ferrari.

This fall Ms. Stevens faces a series of challenges, on and off track at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France, with the Top prize a place on the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy as its 1st female racer.

“It’s a very good opportunity for me,” Ms Stevens, already a British karting champion, told reporters. “We have to do a few fitness tests in the first phase and some karting so that they can see our driving.”

The Ferrari Academy (NYSE:RACE) is a breeding ground for future motor racing stars. Its current group includes Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary Ferrari driver Michael, Enzo Fittipaldi, whose grandfather Emerson was a 2X F1 world champion, and Arthur Leclerc, the younger brother of Ferrari’s current F1 hot shoe Charles.

Ms. Stevens is being supported in her quest by a popular figure in the F1 community, Rob Smedley. He worked as a Ferrari engineer for more than 10 yrs, and is now mentoring her through his own Electroheads Talent Academy.

Mr. Smedley describes Ferrari’s search for a potential female racer as a “huge step.“

“It’s absolutely amazing that they want to do this and they are taking positive action to increase the gender diversity within the sport.“

“We felt we had to make a further effort to expand our area of operation to include female youngsters who want to get on in motorsport,” Ferrari team Boss Mattia Binotto said in a statement.

Whatever the outcome with Ferrari, Ms. Stevens has the raw talent and raw speed to go far in motorsport.

Aged 10, she became a British karting champion. She added another title in Y 2018 and settled for joint-champion in a Y 2020 Winter karting series shortened by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I would love to be a professional racing driver and possibly make it to Formula 1, my favorite part of racing is the speed,” she said with confidence.

Ferrari’s plan, in collaboration with the FIA and its Women in Motorsport Commission, is a small breakthrough for entry into F1 by females, Ms. Stevens is one of 25 female racers aged between 12 and 16 who have been selected for the shoot-out for a spot on Ferrari’s Driver Academy.

It is going to be a big test at Paul Ricard in October but Ms. Stevens is determined to work hard and do the best that she can she says. There are still glass ceilings for girls like Ella Stevens to break through no matter how good they are.

Ferrari is The Aristocrat of the automotive sector.

Enzo Ferrari’s iconic Italian Supercar manufacturer claimed the title according to the latest Brand Finance Global 500 2019 report launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos

HeffX-LTN overall technical outlook for RACE is overall Very Bullish, the Key resistance is 195.48, Strong Support is at 179.95.

Our overall technical outlook is Very Bullish in here, as all Key indicators are Very Bullish.

Ferrari finished at 194.71, -1.59 Wednesday in NY, just off of its all time high at 199.62 marked intraday Tuesday.

Ferrari will continue to create value the long term as it becomes the world’s 1st Super Luxury brand.

Ferrari is a quality 1st long term luxury products investment, and I called it at it at 200+/share ATV (after the virus) and sided with BAML to 230 long term, then…

Thursday, 13 August I raised my long term target to 300, a Strong Bull call.

Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price at 194.33.

The Maranello Outfit’s shares were raised to Buy from Hold at HSBC.

The stock is now considered defensive in the sector.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!