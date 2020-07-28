Edgewell (NYSE:EPC) Deserves Watching Closely for Confirmation

#personalcare #worldwide #brands #pureplay #investors #radar #neutral #upside

$EPC

Edgewell (NYSE:ETC) broke out on 23 June at 29.11/share, it has not confirmed yet.

The shares closed Monday at 29.34 Vs it 52 wk trading range of 28.51 to 38.97.

Shares of this company have a huge upside potential, and its products are very well known worldwide.

Edgewell Personal Care is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names.

They include Schick and Wilkinson Sword men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors, Edge and Skintimate shave preparations; Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. feminine care products, Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog and Jack Black sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones moist wipes.

Edgewell has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015.

Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is HQ’d in Shelton, Connecticut.

It is the kind of company that investors nervous about the economy can feel good about buying shares in as the upside is strong.

My preliminary price objective at 79 is well above the 36.20 consensus target price. There is Strong Resistance at 30.07 and until it breaks above that mark we are Neutral, but it belongs on the radar.

