Eat Healthy, Get Healthy & Stay Healthy

Medical News Today has just released a list of 29 tips for getting and staying healthy.

The Top 10 do’s are as follows:

Feed your microbiome with vegetables and fiber. Include healthy fats such as avocados and oily fish such as sardines, herring, anchovies and salmon in your diet. The omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and help manage the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. Avoid processed and ultra processed foods as they can increase the risk of diseases such as cancer, irritable bowel syndrome and depression. Eat a Rainbow, meaning different colored fruits and vegetables, including greens which are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that protect against cancer and also help prevent osteoporosis. Use extra virgin olive oil, it has benefits to the heart, blood pressure, and weight. Eating 1 serving of nuts daily in place of red or processed meat, french fries, or dessert may benefit health and prevent long-term weight gain. Take a vitamin D supplement, especially if you live in a climate zone where you can get Sunshine every day Cook your own real food with herbs and spices loaded with antioxidants and other nutrients that can help boost your immune system. Do not eat too much Research suggests that microwaving food in plastic containers can release phthalates, which can disrupt hormones. Experts recommend heating food in glass or ceramic containers that are microwave-safe

Other tips include staying hydrated with Ph 9.5 water, HHHO water (my add), practicing intermittent fasting, enjoying coffee and herbal teas, avoid all sugary drinks and drink alcohol in moderation.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively