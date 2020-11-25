Eastern Commercial Leasing (ECL:BK) HEFFX Undervalued Stock

$ECL #EasternCommercialLeasing #Thailand #SET #Stocks #Trading

Eastern Commercial Leasing

Ticker: ECL:BK

Price: THB0.84

Recommendation: Strong Buy

Business Summary

Eastern Commercial Leasing Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in business of credit services to personal and juristic person in the form of hire purchase and sales with right of redemption agreement.

The Company’s products and services consist of motor vehicle hire purchase services, which focus on used passenger vehicles; floor plan financing, which supports motor vehicle distributors and dealers to purchase vehicles for sales; vehicle registration renewal; vehicle insurance policy renewal; third party liability insurance renewal services; installment payment service, and personal loan calculation.

The Company is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 0.91.

The projected lower bound is: 0.77.

The projected closing price is: 0.84.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 2 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 14 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 6 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 86.6667. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 17 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 65.52. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 63 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 202.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a sell 11 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 15 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

EASTERN COMMERCI closed down -0.010 at 0.840. Volume was 84% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 8% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 0.850 0.850 0.840 0.840 616,400

Technical Outlook Short Term: Overbought Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 0.78 0.78 0.83 Volatility: 47 55 80 Volume: 2,737,320 4,163,420 5,343,493

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

EASTERN COMMERCI is currently 1.4% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into ECL.BK (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on ECL.BK and have had this outlook for the last 7 periods.