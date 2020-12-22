Earn Bitcoin Cash: BCH/USD (BCH=) While You Sleep

$BCH #BitcoinCash #Crypto #Cryptocurrencies #FX #TheLuckyClub

Bitcoin Cash

Ticker: BCH=

Price: $309.78

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 277.64.

The projected upper bound is: 358.94.

The projected lower bound is: 263.31.

The projected closing price is: 311.12.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 2 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 26.1669. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 5 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 59.26. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 27 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 6 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

FOREX BCH= closed down -9.590 at 310.080. Volume was 52% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 31% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 319.630 322.450 303.580 310.080 84,735

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 299.15 277.40 256.52 Volatility: 59 106 78 Volume: 283,042 181,042 168,954

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

FOREX BCH= is currently 20.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of BCH= at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on BCH= and have had this outlook for the last 4 periods.