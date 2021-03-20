Dr. Fauci’s ‘Masquer’ Theater

#masks #theater #Fauci

‘”Isn’t it just theater?” — Senator Rand Paul

In a War of Words broadcast in numerous newscasts and on social media, US Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) hammered Dr. Anthony ‘Doom’ Fauci and his latest advice to wear 2 masks to prevent the spread of the ‘Virus’ and its variants.

“What proof is there that there are significant hospitalizations and death from the variants?” Senator Paul asked. “None in our country. Zero … What studies do you have that people that have had the vaccine or have had the infection or the vaccine are spreading the infection? If we’re not spreading the infection, isn’t that just theater? You’ve had the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks, isn’t that theater?”

Dr. Fauci came back with accusations that Senator Paul was not looking at the right studies, or keeping “in the concept of variants,” but Paul swung back by saying Dr. Fauci was making policy “based on conjecture“

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show,” Senator Paul said.

Editor’s Note: A Peer Review CDC Study last October stated this: “Based on data for all recorded US deaths through 23 August 2020, the “new” CDC system counted 161,392 that were attributed to the virus. Using the old in place system, the death total was only 9,684.“

