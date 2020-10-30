Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Great Reset and The Green New Deal

#AnthonyFauci #NIAID #NIH #WHO #WID #CCP #PLA #globalist #ChinaVirus #Democrat

A report new reveals Dr. Anthony Fauci’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and globalists who have profited from The China Act of War Virus chaos measures promoted by him as the leader of the US Coronavirus Task Force

Dr. Fauci, 79 anni, a registered Democrat, has been the major force behind research activities that enabled the CCP to manufacture lethal SARS coronaviruses, which in turn led to the Act of War release of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)

In collaboration with the CCP and the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Fauci initially suppressed the truth about the origins and dangers of the virus, thereby enabling its spread from China to the rest of the world

Dr. Fauci has supported and praised Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a member of a Marxist-Leninist Ethiopian political party with a corrupt past and terrorist ties who is accused of covering up deadly cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia

Dr. Fauci recently published a paper in which he dismisses the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 was created in and released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, arguing instead for natural mutation. He also uses the disease to justify the “Green New Deal” and the globalist movement known as “the Great Reset”

The Executive Summary of the report documents highly 15 questionable activities that Dr. Fauci has been engaged in, starting with the fact that he funded dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, both by individual Chinese researchers and the WIV in collaboration with American researchers. This research allowed the CCP and the PLA to create their own bioweapons, including SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Fauci’s NIAID-funded gain-of-function research into bat coronaviruses was conducted in 2 parts. The 1st began in Y 2014 and ended in Y 2019, focused on “understanding the risk of bat coronavirus emergence.” It involved US scientists Ralph Barric from the University of North Carolina and Charles Lieber from Harvard among others. Initial findings were published in Nature Medicine in Y 2015.

The 2nd phase began in Y 2019 included additional surveillance of coronaviruses along with gain-of-function research to investigate how bat coronaviruses might mutate to affect humans. This 2nd phase was run by the EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit research group led by Peter Daszak, an expert on disease ecology.

The project proposal explained the research to be conducted as follows:

“’We will use S protein sequence data, infectious clone technology, in vitro and in vivo infection experiments and analysis of receptor binding to test the hypothesis that % divergence thresholds in S protein sequences predict spillover potential.’

In layman’s terms, ‘spillover potential’ refers to the ability of a virus to jump from animals to humans, which requires that the virus be able to attach to receptors in the cells of humans. SARS-CoV-2, for instance, is adept at binding to the ACE2 receptor in human lungs and other organs.

According to Richard Ebright, an infectious disease expert at Rutgers University, the project description refers to experiments that would enhance the ability of bat coronavirus to infect human cells and laboratory animals using techniques of genetic engineering.

In the wake of the pandemic, that is a noteworthy detail.

President Trump canceled funding for dangerous gain-of-function research on viruses in April 2020 after the Chinese-American collaborations became publicly known.

Dr. Fauci has garnered new funding that will almost certainly benefit Chinese scientists with CCP ties who are still working in various US universities and other research facilities.

Part of the funding is again directed to the EcoHealth Alliance, which for yrs has outsourced its research projects to WIV and other Chinese researchers.

Recent reports indicate the NIH is now demanding the organization produce records detailing its work with the Wuhan lab before the funding is released.

Dr. Fauci continued outsourcing gain-of-function research to the WIV back in Y 2014, after then President Barack Hussein Obama ordered a stop to such research. At the time, Dr. Fauci continued to fund collaborations between US and WIV researchers, led by Vineet Menachery, PhD, at the University of North Carolina.

Dr. Fauci defended and promoted gain-of-function research on bird flu viruses 10 yrs ago, saying such research was worth the risk because it allows scientists to prepare for pandemics. However, this kind of research does not appear to have improved governments’ pandemic responses at all.

Dr. Fauci holds himself out as the ultimate source of objective scientific information and science-based conclusions. But in reality, he works with and empowers globalist pharmaceutical firms and globalist organizations such as WHO and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

These globalists gained power and influence as their policies and practices, including the shutdowns, continue to worsen conditions throughout the world as we are seeing in France, Germany and Thailand again today, but not in China.

The globalist, technocratic agenda also shines through Dr. Fauci’s call for a political agenda that protects the population from pathogens by limiting or eliminating “aggressive” and manmade interventions into nature.

Dr. Fauci’s utopian scheme, which overlaps with the Green New Deal, would permanently suppress and disrupt the activities and lives of the 7.8-B people on Earth in the vain hope of reducing future viral diseases.

He is the American official most responsible for the creation of SARS-CoV-2 in a Chinese lab but he blames its origins on human interventions into the environment and nature, thereby completely exonerating himself while holding humanity responsible.

At the same time he is using the pretext of protecting The People from viruses to impose a radical totalitarian agenda upon humanity. Indeed, the largest, most aggressive, and most dangerous human interventions into nature must include the Fauci-funded gain-of-function research in which viruses are taken out of nature and engineered into pathogens.

Fauci Continues to Hype COVID-19 Risks

In the main body of the report goes on to detail Fauci’s role in the media fear mongering that has allowed pandemic measures to stretch from an initial call for a 2-wk lockdown to 8 months and counting.

Most people have very unrealistic fears about the risk of dying from COVID-19. This is due in part to the CDC and to Dr. Anthony Fauci who inflate the risk of COVID-19 deaths.

According to data released by the CDC just 6% of the total COVID-19-related deaths in the US had COVID-19 listed as the sole cause of death on the death certificate. The remaining 94% had an average of 2.6 comorbidities contributed to their deaths.

Most people who die while being positive for SARS-CoV-2 are near to or past their average longevity. In addition to being elderly, the great majority are already ill with heart disease, cancer, or some other chronic illnesses that may in fact have caused them to die.

But even using the CDC’s biased figures, the risk of death for most people is too small to require them to sacrifice the quality of their lives as the government demands under the threat of catching COVID-19

In his rise to power, Dr. Fauci has done a great deal of additional damage.

For example, by suppressing the most effective, safest, and least expensive medication treatment, hydroxychloroquine in varied combinations, while manipulating his clinical research to promote Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) an ineffective, dangerous, and highly expensive drug remdesivir.

Dr. Fauci has also been supporting inflated COVID-19 case counts and reported deaths from the CDC, then using the inflated estimates to justify oppressive public health measures that have no precedent and little or no scientific basis, but add to his influence and power and to the wealth of his globalist associates.

It is time for President Trump to fire Dr. Fauci, to investigate this entire disaster, and to consider what needs to be done to protect the US and the world from future lab-generated virus disease chaos, whether accidental or deliberate.

