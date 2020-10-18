Down the California Coast on a Spectacular Road Trip

#California #Coast #RoadTrip #BigSur

“This road trip begins from Carmel in the North, so let’s go.”– Paul Ebeling

Carmel Valley is just 8 miles inland of Carmel-by-the-Sea, but it feels like another world. Less overrun with tourists, and less susceptible to that coastal fog, the Valley is Carmel sleepier, Sunnier neighbor.

Motoring over to Carmel-by-the-Sea our 1st stop is an early lunch at Aubergine, which recently earned the Central Coast’s 1st Michelin Star.

Then heading South toward Big Sur via the 17-Mile Drive it winds through Pebble Beach Resort’s famed golf course and home to the America’s premiere Concours d’ Elegance.

The 30-mile drive to Big Sur is spectacular.

Highway 1 winds through the Point Lobos State Nature Reserve, then begins climbing the rugged slopes of the Santa Lucia Range, which give Big Sur its mountains-meet-ocean grandeur.

The unofficial gateway is Bixby Bridge, an 87-yr-old concrete arch that, you cannot help noticing (pictured above)

Big Sur is a place, not a town or village with boundaries about 75 miles of highway, Pacific Ocean vistas and Red Woods wilderness. This place has a pull on artists and seekers since the 1st road builders came with dynamite.

A stop at Ventana Big Sur is a must opened in Y 1975 by the Hollywood producer Larry Spector and a Max Factor heir. Ventana is getaway for a Californian seeking solitude.

Activities are not really needed in Big Sur, people go to be mesmerized by the Ocean horizon, where, as Henry Miller wrote, “the blue of the sea rivals the blue of the sky.”

For views, you cannot do better than Nepenthe, built around a cabin once owned by Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth.

Then to Post Ranch for dinner, it impossible to leave as the fog begins to roll in as the food arrives, by the time coffee and dessert, a heavy blanket of mist covers the Ocean.

Time to go to sleep as if above the clouds, for a good rest for the motor home to Los Angeles in the morning.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!