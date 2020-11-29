Donald Trump = Law & Order, Joe Biden = Corruption & Chaos

#PresidentTrump #Constitution #lawmakers

Saturday, President Trump took to Twitter and praised lawmakers for defending the US Constitution.

“So much credit to all of the brave men and women in state houses who are defending our great Constitution. Thank you!” the President Tweeted

State legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan have set up to hold public hearings to restore confidence in election integrity, while Republican state lawmakers have ramped up their efforts to dispute the results of the Presidential election.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” Rudy Giuliani said in a statement. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures, and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

Some of The Trump Team’s legal challenges are focused on the claim that constitutional rights of voters were violated by actions that include state officials effectively changing voting rules ahead of the election.

The 1st of these hearings was held Wednesday at the Pennsylvania State Senate in Gettysburg. At the hearing, Rudy Giuliani made a case for widespread voter fraud, called for 672,000 votes to be rejected, and urged Pennsylvania state Senators to appoint their own slate of electors. He also addressed claims by critics that Republicans are trying to disenfranchise voters by filing contest-of-election lawsuits.

“We want to disqualify 672,000 votes so that 74 million people are not disenfranchised,” Mr. Giuliani said, referring to the number of people who voted for President Trump, many of whom likely have had their confidence shaken in the result of the election by the growing body of evidence of election-related irregularities.

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing Wednesday at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel to discuss 2020 Presidential Election issues and irregularities in Gettysburg, Pa., on 25 November 2020. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania Senate Democrats, in response to the GOP hearing, said Giuliani is “peddling unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in any place that will have him” and will not accept the “loss with grace or a modicum of dignity.”

Republican state lawmakers in the Keystone State said Friday said they will soon introduce a resolution to dispute the results of the election, which could lead to the GOP-controlled legislature appointing electors for Donald Trump.

A Michigan Senate committee is scheduled to meet this wk to review vote counting in Detroit, with the agenda indicating that members will hear testimony about absentee ballot counting at Detroit’s TCF Center, the site of Election Day drama, and ensuing protests over what some alleged was a fraudulent process.

Michigan officially certified its election results last Monday, handing victory in the state to Democrat Joe Biden, although attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging voter fraud with the complicity of state officials and asking the courts to order the results de-certified.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has disputed claims of voter fraud, saying in a statement that the State Board of Canvassers’ decision to certify the vote “confirms the truth: the election was fair and secure, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters.”

Arizona lawmakers and members of The Trump Campaign plan to hold a hearing in Phoenix Monday to discuss election-related issues, the same day that the state’s election officials are scheduled to certify the vote.

Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who announced he will be chairing the meeting, said in a press release that his “worst fears have come to light after examining potential fraud pathways and illegal actions through which our 2020 election could have been tainted.”

“After a review of the statistical anomalies, and there are to numbers [sic] to count, affidavits of improper actions, and community outrage that has grown out of what appears to voters to be an attempt to throw the election through a number of fraudulent efforts, we decided as a Members [sic] of the Legislature, and not as members of any specific committee, that we should move forward with a public hearing,” Mr. Finchem wrote.

Mr. Finchem’s remarks come after Arizona’s Republican Governor Doug Ducey said last wk that he trusts the state’s election system after he had held off making statements regarding which presidential candidate won the state, citing ongoing legal cases.

“I have said several times: Arizona is a good government state,” Governor Ducey said Tuesday. “I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system,” he said, adding that he believes “Joe Biden did win Arizona.”

As it is now happening: “The Media should let our judicial system take its course for there appears to be highly sustaining evidence of voter fraud. But, unfortunately they will not because of their extreme desire to paint Trump as an “evil” person.

“Without question, knowing Giuliani personally and having had a step brother from Philadelphia where I grew up, involved in their Shouppe voting machines which have been replaced by Smartmatic’s voting machines, I now believe that evidence will come forth regarding our questionable voting system, including Dominion Voting Systems.

“Just watch the voter counters on television and see their total disregard for voter residency and validated signatures verification, mostly from mail-in ballots too which was the prime determinant of the 2020 Elections..

“Our voting system could be, no – it is, highly tainted based on the Dominion evidence alone. What is highly interesting to note is the fact that Congress spent and wasted considerable time in investigating Hillary Clinton’s Russian hoax.

“However, has the Media especially, in addition to Congress, spent very little time in investigating Smartmatic or Dominion. Also, why did a significant State, like Texas. refuse to use Dominion in their voting process. I challenge the Media to respond. Perhaps they are too embarrassed to do so because it would further depend their identity of editorial integrity!

“Without question, if Trump receives a positive response from the Electoral College or the Supreme Court is brought into the Case, I would not want to be a high profile Democrat because the Swamp is going to be put under the legal microscope. Some powerful heads will undoubtedly then be rolled, including Biden’s family and highly questionable fortunes from China, Costa Rica, Russia, Ukraine, etc. If you or I did this, including Hillary Clinton’s fake Russian Dossier, they would throw the jailers’ key away,” says often editorial contributor Bruce WD Barren.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!