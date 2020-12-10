Doctor Tells US Senate There Is a Treatment for COVID-19 (Video)

#Treatment #COVID19 #USSenate

In stunning testimony before the U.S. Senate, Dr. Pierre Kory, Medical Director at the Trauma and Life Support Center at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, told investigators there is a medicine available that not only can be used as a preventative for COVID-19, but as a treatment for it.

That drug is ivermectin, an antiparasitic compound that costs just $0.12 a dose. “We now have 4 large randomized control trials totaling over 1,500 patients each trial showing that as a prophylaxis agent [against COVID-19] it is immensely effective,” Dr. Kory said. “You will not get sick. You will be protected from getting ill if you take it in early outpatient treatment.”

Dr. Kory went on to hammer health officials for concentrating on high-cost drugs such as Remdesivir and vaccines and letting people die when ivermectin has proven itself over and over to save lives. “I cannot keep caring for patients when I know that they could have been saved with earlier treatment and that drug that will treat them and prevent the hospitalization is ivermectin,” Dr. Kory said.

