Do Not Sabotage Your Diet, Lose Those Quarantine Pounds Put on Since Spring

The Big Q: Trying to lose the “Quarantine” pounds you packed on since Spring?

The Big A: If yes, there are subtle things that can sabotage your diet. In order to set yourself up for success, you need to be aware of these Key tips that may be inhibiting your weight loss, as follows:

You reward yourself with a sweet treat or cocktail. Many people celebrate weight loss milestones with a special treat or cocktail, make an effort not to reward yourself with food, a better choice is treat yourself to a manicure or dance class. You do not weigh yourself. To stay on track, weigh yourself once a wk at the same time to ensure continued success. Research shows that people who do not keep track of their weight tend to pack on the pounds. You drink sodas and sports drinks. The evidence is clear that these beverages, even diet drinks, are unhealthy for you. They contain too much sugar or sugar substitutes that may cause health problems. Try drinking mineral water if you like the bubbles and add fresh lemon juice. You drink fruit juice. So-called healthy fresh fruit juice is loaded with sugar and has little fiber. A glass of apple juice, for example, has 9 teaspoons of sugar that will derail your diet. Choose fresh fruit instead. The fiber fresh fruit keeps you feeling fuller longer. You are not eating enough. When you do not take in enough nutrients, your body goes into starvation mode, saving calories for later use. Even though you have cut back on calories, you feel exhausted and the scale isn’t budging. Never eat less than 1,200 calories daily. You are skimping on sleep. Lack of sleep throws your hunger hormones, leptin and ghrelin off track. That means you are less in tune with your hunger and fullness cues, prompting you to overeat and seek out calorie-dense foods. Aim for 7-9 hrs sleep every night by establishing a soothing nighttime routine and allowing at least 2 hrs before your evening meal and bedtime. You are fasting excessively. Studies show fasting for more than 14 hrs actually slows the metabolic rate. Your body goes into energy-saving mode so it slows down. If you want to try intermittent fasting to lose weight, aim for short frames. Research shows that fasting for shorter periods, say 6-12 hrs, actually increases your metabolism by 14%. Include lean proteins and fibrous vegetables to provide the body with the right amount of amino acids, vitamins and minerals needed to feed muscle but starve the fat. You are not drinking enough water. Drinking water is one of the easiest ways to boost your metabolism and increase our body’s fat-burning capacity. But, drinking lots of water alone will not cause weight loss but even if you are eating the perfect diet and are dehydrated, you will lose less weight. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink a glass of water. Water is also a great appetite suppressant, so drinking an 8-oz glass before every meal and 1 between meals. You are not getting enough protein. Your body needs protein to do everything from fueling cells to building muscle mass. When you are not getting enough protein, you feel sluggish and have a lower metabolic rate because the body does not have enough fuel to do its job.

