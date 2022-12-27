Dmitry Medvedev Predictions 2023

Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. The President of Russia, 2008-2012 has slammed the Biden led New World Order with a series of tweets.

On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions



Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones.



Here’s our humble contribution.



What can happen in 2023: — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

1. Oil price will rise to $150 a barrel, and gas price will top $5.000 per 1.000 cubic meters

2. The UK will rejoin the EU

3. The EU will collapse after the UK’s return; Euro will drop out of use as the former EU currency

4. Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine

5. The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts

6. War will break out between France and the Fourth Reich. Europe will be divided, Poland repartitioned in the process

7. Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland

8. Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia

10. The Bretton Woods system of monetary management will collapse, leading to the IMF and World Bank crash. Euro and Dollar will stop circulating as the global reserve currencies. Digital fiat currencies will be actively used instead



