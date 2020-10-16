Dinners that Dial Up The Romance Factor

Romantic Dinner at The Anam Comes with a Complimentary Night’s stay

For an extra special dining experience, The Anam surrounds a candlelit, beachfront table with blazing torches for a four-course dinner with a private waiter. Topped off with two glasses of sparkling wine and a bottle of red or white, the romantic feast celebrates Asian or Western culinary themes. To sweeten the experience, the Anam provides one complimentary night’s stay in a Garden View Premium Room with a romantic bed decoration and breakfast for two, as well as a 15% discount on food and beverage, 30% off spa treatments at The Anam Spa, and 50% off laundry. Couples also have the option of indulging their romantic dinner in the privacy of their luxurious accommodation. Priced at VND 4,800,000 ++ (USD 206), the dinner must be booked at least three days in advance, by December 17, 2020 for a stay by December 20, 2020. Visit www.theanam.com

Destination Dining at Banyan Tree Samui

What could whisper “honeymoon” more delightfully than a secretly planned candlelit dinner on a tropical beach in Thailand? An intimate evening is assured on the sands at Banyan Tree Samui where a tent surrounded by lanterns and flowers will be set up for you and your loved one at a quiet spot in front of the lapping waves. Couples may choose from either a 4-course Asian or Western menu with specialties such as pan-seared scallops, char-grilled beef tenderloin and Phuket lobster. Non-seafood and vegetarian menus are also an option, and, if you’d rather be off the beach, you can choose to be romanced by the main swimming pool or at Infinity Point, a deck perched at the top of the resort with a spectacular view of the sea. This unique and memorable fine dining experience is priced at 5,900 baht (US$190) per person, inclusive of taxes. Book here.

Rice Paddy Romance at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana

A candlelit pathway guides couples through the landscape of Tanah Ubud, a Resort by Hadiprana, to a private deck set above the kind of verdant rice paddies Bali’s spiritual heart is famous for. A five course dinner is crafted by Chef Dean, a talented Singaporean chef who joined the team close to a decade ago and has been upping the game on what it means to eat local (most food served is grown around 100 yards from the private dining destination) ever since. A 5-course meal for two starts at IDR 2,500,000++ (USD170) exclusive of beverages.

Seafood Steals the Show at Alma’s Romantic Dinner for Two

The new Alma Resort’s romantic dinner takes full advantage of its beachfront setting on the Cam Ranh peninsula, with the set-up of a candle-lit table on the buttermilk sands of Long Beach. Anchored by highlights from the nearby ocean, such as oysters, prawns and lobster, the intimate five-course meal comprises salad, soup, fresh oysters, rose sorbet to clean the palate, a main of either ‘surf and turf’ grilled beef steak and prawns or baked half lobster thermidor, and dessert. The dinner includes a bottle of red or white and is priced at 1,500,000 VND (USD 64) per person with the surf and turf main course or 1,600,000 VND (USD 69) with the baked half lobster thermidor. Visit www.alma-resort.com

Award-Winning Chef Unveils Romantic Dinner at Melia Koh Samui

Couples would be hard-pressed to find a dining experience as romantic as Meliá Koh Samui’s private candle-lit dinner on the sands of secluded Choeng Mon Beach, on the north-eastern tip of Thailand’s Koh Samui island. The resort’s executive chef Azizskandar Awang, who has won a string of coveted awards during his 20-year career including the prestigious Chef Hotelier of the Year award at the Hotelier Awards Asia, has crafted a six-course feast featuring the likes of prawns, scallops, salmon and Wagyu beef. Each course is expertly paired with wine selected by the resort’s in-house sommelier. Per couple, the Western romantic dinner is THB 7990 (USD 256), and THB 12,000 (USD 384) with the wine pairing. The Thai romantic dinner is THB 7490 (USD 240), and THB 9990 (USD 320) with matching wine. Visit www.melia.com

Dining Under the Stars at Azerai Can Tho

Located on a private islet in the Mekong Delta that’s only accessible by boat, Azerai Can Tho is a perfect destination for a quiet and romantic getaway. Now, couples can enjoy a special new al fresco dining option at the resort, with a table set up underneath the canopy of a majestic banyan tree or overlooking a picturesque lotus pond. Lanterns placed around the table and hung from the trees help to create a subtle and intimate mood. The five-course “Destination Dining” meal, prepared by executive chef Ricardo Luján, is accompanied by a wine pairing. The meal is priced at 2,200,000 VND per person (around 95 USD), inclusive of a welcome cocktail and glass of wine, and is subject to a 5% service charge and 10% government tax.