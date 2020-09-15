Died With or Died From C-19, There is a Big Difference

#C19 #Died #with #from #difference

There seems to be a lot of confusion over whether or not reported death statistics reflect those who died with C-19 coronavirus, or those who died from the virus.

The numbers for the C-19 death toll reported every day by state and federal governments are often used, alongside case numbers, to assess how public health policies are faring in controlling the chaos, and to gauge the success of various interventions or drugs.

But the C-19 death toll publicized daily in some countries, such as the Australian state and territory government websites, does not differentiate between the 2, the CDC in the US has just started to differentiate and the died from is miniscule. Those numbers include all people who have died of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes C-19 in their body.

Clarifying what is being counted as a C-19 death is necessary for understanding the impact of the virus, and for informing public health and clinical responses to the chaos, yet the MSM’s lumping the statistics together makes it hard for the public to understand the true impact of the virus.

The lack of nuance in the death tally means the true death rate may be, not likely, unknown, and will have to be clarified in the future.

The public needs more detail about what’s being reported in the daily C-19 death data, and governments should be transparent about what is and is not being counted as a C-19 death, there is a big difference.

