Did you know? Bill Gates is Behind the Stalled Stimulus Negotiations

By on

As the US Congress debates the 2nd, but stalled, stimulus bill to help Americans hurt by the China Act of War Virus shutdowns, is a Key figure playing a role in the negotiations is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) billionaire Bill Gates.

If it makes you wonder why Mr. Gates, who is not an elected official, would have anything to do with the stimulus, you are not alone.

He is, and he bragged about the fact that he is working with Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to get billions of dollars added into the stimulus package to give to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, just another Dem Pork Chop.

If he is successful, that money would not go to struggling Americans but will be sent outside of America for vaccines in developing countries.

Mr. Gates says that he wants “billions” for Gavi, evidently beyond the $1.6-B that The Trump Administration has pledged to Gavi for the fiscal years 2020-2023.

The techonaracy at work.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

