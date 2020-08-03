Denka (4061.T) Keep This Stock In Your Watchlist

$4061.T #Denka #Japan #Tokyo #Commodity #Chemicals #Stocks

Denka

Ticker: 4061.T

Price: JPY2571.00

Business Summary

Denka Company Limited is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of chemical products.

The Company has five business segments.

The Elastomers and Functional Resin segment offers chemical products, such as styrene monomer, polystyrene plastic, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic, transparent resin, acetic acid and vinyl acetate, among others.

The Infrastructure and Social Solution segment offers fertilizers, carbide, refractory products, cement and specialty admixtures.

The Electronics and Advanced Products segment offers molten silica, electronic circuit cards, fine ceramics and electronic packaging materials, among others.

The Life and Environment Products segment offers food packaging materials, housing materials, industrial materials.

The Life Innovation segment provides vaccines, joint function improvers, diagnostic agents and others.

The Others segment is engaged in the plant engineering, wholesale businesses.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Downwards.

The projected upper bound is: 2,721.35.

The projected lower bound is: 2,418.05.

The projected closing price is: 2,569.70.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 7 black candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 12.2592. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a buy 22 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 44.25. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a buy 87 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -136.This is an oversold reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses above -100. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Ichimoku Chart

The Ichimoku Cloud is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It does this by taking multiple averages and plotting them on the chart. It also uses these figures to compute a “cloud” which attempts to forecast where the price may find support or resistance in the future.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

DENKA closed up 57.000 at 2,571.000. Volume was 71% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 58% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 2,549.000 2,588.000 2,541.000 2,571.000 521,200

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 2,644.10 2,661.88 2,851.19 Volatility: 40 36 57 Volume: 547,720 670,790 1,019,417

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

DENKA is currently 9.8% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely high when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that volatility will decrease and prices will stabilize in the near term.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of 4061.T at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 4061.T and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.