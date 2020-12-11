December 2020 Maiden Winners

Over the course of each month, we update the review of the maiden winners on France Galop racecourses, an opportunity to discover the rising stars of French racing …

Photos scoopdyga.com

PASSEFONTAINE (F3), FRA by Wootton Bassett ex Perpetual Glory (Dansili)

€20,000 Prix Magdelene (Maiden 3-year-olds, 1,600m/1m AWT), December 8, Chantilly

Owners: Écurie Noël Forgeard, Myriam Bollack-Badel & Pierre Bonnier (€10,000 in prizemoney + Frenchbred, €5,400 provision on 60% Owners’ Premiums)

Trainer: Myriam Bollack-Badel (€2,002 in Breeders’Premiums – French sire, 13%)

Breeders: Myriam Bollack-Badel, Noël Forgeard & Pierre Lamy

Rider: Stéphane Pasquier

Entered in the Prix Saint-Alary and the Prix de Diane, third for her debut in February on this same all-weather course and distance, less than a length behind fillies who won and placed at Listed level immediately after, Passefontaine herself finished second in a black-type race contested over Deauville All-weather track’s 9.5 furlong-trip. Seventh in the Prix Vanteaux (Gr3) in her next outing, she was again well beaten (9th) at Listed level afterwards and did not reappear until this maiden race, seven months later.

Having started well with her 1 draw, Passefontaine let herself be taken over and waited until the homestretch close to the pace. Gradually shifted towards the middle of the track, she made her move two out and won surely to beat the second-placed Rondo (Twirling) by a good length, the latter finishing well to beat Navidad (Kendargent).

Passefontaine was withdrawn from Arqana’s October 2018 sales. Her rather misnamed dam Perpetual Glory (Dansili) finished twelfth in her only outing, at 2 years old at Newmarket. She was bought for £ 11,500 at Tattersalls Breeding Sales at 3 carrying to Foxwedge, which gave birth to her first of six foals. Besides Passefontaine, she gave two winners, a filly soon to be 3 by Myboycharlie still unrace, and a Toronado colt born in 2019. Both are also in training with their co-breeder, Myriam Bollack-Badel.

Passefontaine’s fourth dam is none other than Kerali (High Line), also dam of Hasili (Kahyasi), dam of Dansili, Banks Hill, Intercontinental, etc.

PETIT CALVADOS (f2), IRE by Equiano ex Apple Spirit (Lemon Drop Kid)

€22,000 Prix de l’Hôtellerie (Maiden 2-year-olds, 1,300m/6.5f AWT), December 1st, Deauville

Owners: Frank Cosgrove & Melissa O’Neill (€11,000 prizemoney, Irishbred – no Owners’ Premium)

Frank Cosgrove & Melissa O’Neill Trainer: Eoghan O’Neill

Eoghan O’Neill Breeder: Brid Cosgrove (UK-bred – no Breeders’ Premium)

Brid Cosgrove Rider: Aurélien Lemaître

fast ahead and well placed outside the front-runner, Petit Calvados (Equiano) first resisted the attack of Live (Outstrip), who had had to turn wide outside the whole field, then she stayed on to win by a length over Gunma (Literato), who had travelled in sixth after a busy start, on her way to the first and only bend.

It was a second outing for Petit Calvados, fourth on her October debut on the heavy Chantilly course behind Suesa, who is now a Listed winner and whom she challenged early in the final stages only to give in in the last 100 yards.

Petit Calvados was bought back by her breeders at Goffs for € 2,200, but her El Kabeir sister reached € 33,000 at the same sales this year. It’s a very lively family full of minor Group winners, but the fourth dam is none other than the classic winner Al Bahathri, dam of stallions Haafhd and Munir, whose name inspired that of a synthetic training track built at Newmarket by the owner of the champion filly, Hamdan Al Maktoum.