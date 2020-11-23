Cut Your Risk for a Positive COVID Test

#COVID #test #risk #melatonin

“Melatonin Reduces Risk of a Positive COVID Test“– Paul Ebeling

Melatonin has been shown to play a role in viral infections and research suggests it may be an important adjunct to COVID treatment

Data analysis by Cleveland Clinic found patients who used supplemental melatonin had a 28% lower risk of testing positive for COVID. Blacks who used melatonin were 52% less likely to test positive for the virus

Melatonin attenuates several pathological features of COVID, including excessive inflammation and oxidation, exaggerated immune response resulting in a cytokine storm, acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome

A case series reports patients given 36 mg to 72 mg of intravenous melatonin per day as an adjunct therapy to standard of care improved within 5 days, all survived

Texas urgent care clinics using high-dose melatonin in combination with vitamin C and vitamin D say they have successfully treated hundreds of COVID patients. Melatonin enhances vitamin D signaling and the 2 work synergistically to enhance your mitochondrial function.

But, 2 Key data points missing from the analysis are the dosage used and the length of supplementation.

These data were not included in the patient registry, so we do not know how much melatonin is required to lower your risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection to the degree found in this study.

It is possible that higher doses than those used for sleep may be needed, at least when treating an active infection.

A recent case series published in the journal Melatonin Research details how high-dose intravenous melatonin can benefit patients with COVID pneumonia.

Here, patients were given 36 mg to 72 mg per day in f4 divided doses as an adjunct therapy to standard of care. Most supplements contain between 0.5 mg and 5 mg, and when used for sleep, so you would start with the lowest dose and work your way up as needed.

All of the patients given melatonin improved within 5 days, and all survived. On average, those given melatonin were discharged from the hospital after 7.3 days, compared to 13 days for those who did not get melatonin.

This is far better than the expensive treatment Remdesivir, which costs over $3,000 and does not produce anywhere near this improvement.

Keep in mind that it makes little sense to take a supplement unless you are also seeking to optimize your body’s natural production.

In the case of melatonin, this includes making sure you get good sleep on a regular basis.

You also need a good dose of natural Sunlight around midday to synchronize your circadian clock so that your body produces melatonin in late evening.

As the evening wears on and the Sun sets avoid bright and all blue lighting, as blue light inhibits melatonin synthesis.

Blue lighting is predominant in LED and fluorescent bulbs that are “cool white.”

Sun exposure is the ideal way to optimize vitamin D. So, getting sensible Sun exposure on large portions of your body on a regular basis, ideally daily is Key.

If you cannot get sufficient amounts of Sun exposure, consider taking a vitamin D3 supplement along with a little extra vitamin K2 to maintain a healthy ratio between these 2 nutrients.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively, Get good sleep

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!