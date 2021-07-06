Crypto Stocks to Buy Now

Recently, the price of Bitcoin dropped after orders by local authorities to halt mining in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province came late last week, resulting in the shutdown of numerous Bitcoin mines. According to a report from Global Times (China’s national English language newspaper) the ban means that more than 90% of China’s Bitcoin mining capacity is estimated to be shut down, at least for the short term, as regulators across the country have taken similar harsh steps. Now, as a result of China’s shifting regulatory approach towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, Bitcoin miners in China are looking to relocate their operations to U.S. states like Texas, South Dakota and Tennessee, The Washington Post reported. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK), Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Forbes indicated in a report that China’s recent crackdown on cryptocurrency mining is a move that’s expected to help shift the industry’s center of gravity from Asia to North America. “… mining is set to become a whole lot easier (and profitable) for North American crypto miners, thanks to the Chinese government’s aggressive crackdown on the industry. Until recently, China accounted for between 65% and 75% of all Bitcoin mining,” the report stated. “Blockchain.com data already shows that the global hashrate, a measure of the computational power used per second by the Bitcoin network, has fallen 50% from its peak in mid-April. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020. This could be highly favorable for U.S. and Canadian crypto miners…”

ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH) just announced breaking news that, “it has finalized its land lease development agreement, which grants the Company full use of a 1st phase 7-acre parcel of property in Georgia tailored for cryptocurrency mining operations, complete with access to energy resources capable of powering over 100 MW of cryptocurrency mining capacity.

‘This agreement puts us in position to scale up into a top-five global cryptocurrency mining position by volume,’ remarked ISW Holdings President and Chairman, Alonzo Pierce. ‘We control an ideal plot of land, to initiate the 1st phase with additional access to over 100 megawatts of power for use in crypto mining. We also have our close partner Bit5ive, LLC – North America’s largest provider of collective management of renewable, clean energy services and mining equipment – right on premises to manage and develop the mining operations at the site. China is cracking down hard and shutting down its domestic crypto mining industry. This has enormous consequences because more than half of the world’s cryptocurrency mining has been taking place in China. As a result, we are already fielding calls from mining firms seeking a new home. We are now equipped to handle this at scale. We have the power!’ The Company is now in the first phase of its expansion into hosting mining operations. The necessary engineering and design involved in installation is already underway. This first phase consists of over 20 MW of power to be deployed among 20 separate New Generation 1-MW POD5 units.

The Company believes this entire first tranche of power will be deployed to active mining operations by the end of this year. The expected gross revenue run rate attached to this initial phase – deployment of the first tranche of 20 MW of power – is currently estimated at more than $10 million per year.

Pierce added, ‘Our plan is to execute an additional agreement with some of the world’s largest and best-known mining companies seeking additional accommodation for expanded mining operations. We are already beginning to design and plan for this added scalability. Once we deploy the full 100 MW, we see total gross revenue run rate exceeding $100 million on an annualized basis.'”

