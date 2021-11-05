Crypto Investing: Dollar-Cost Averaging Strategy

#crypto #volatility #investing #strategy #money

$BTCUSD $GBITS

“Bitcoin and GBITS investing is a savings technology and a store of value when you save consistently. Dollar-cost averaging helps to reduce the impact of market volatility” — Paul Ebeling

DCA (Dollar-cost averaging) is a strategy where an investor invests a total sum of money in small increments over time instead of all at once.

The goal is to take advantage of market downturns without risking too much capital at any 1 time.

Note: You will never be able to time the perfect entry in any initial purchase.

Bitcoin is a savings technology and a store of value when you save consistently. As advisors, we advocate that clients automate savings all the time when planning for goals and retirement.

An option here, for example, is to carve off a portion for bitcoin and allow the adoption rate of bitcoin, which is rivaling that of the internet in Y 1997, and network effects of better money work in investor client’s favor. The same applies to GBITS.

The Big Q: Thinking about volatility?

The Big A: Dollar-cost averaging reduces that impact.

Our clients are looking to us for answers, including how they can maintain purchasing power with market uncertainty. We understand the merits of diversification and its impacts on portfolio construction and saving too.

The act of saving in bitcoin or GBITS changes the impact those funds can have over time. The result may be that clients have the option to retire sooner based on our saving recommendations.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!