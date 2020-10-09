Critérium de Maisons-Laffitte Preview: The French awaken

They are six at the start of the 6-furlongs Critérium de Maisons-Laffitte (Gr2), now contested on the Chantilly straight course, to succeed in particular Hello Youmzain, a stallion who has just joined the Haras d’Etreham, Penny’s Picnic or even Pomellato, all sires – even if only one runner is still an entire colt, that si Axdavali (Goken). Six “only”, it could be said, but the level of these young speedsters is probably exceptional. In the wake of the French-trained juveniles’ triumph on Arc weekend, it looks as if the French bunch is actually above its normal standards this season. There is the seed of a champion in this field, in particular with the promising filly Plainchant (Gregorian), now rated 110lbs!

1. SAN ISIDRO (g2, IRE by Power and Olanthia, by Zamindar) Weight: 9-2 / Rating: 98lbs

Trained in Deauville by Stéphanie Nigge, he won his first two races pleasantly and has just finished fourth, without any real excuse, in the Prix Eclipse (Gr3) won by Plainchant.

2. AXDAVALI (c2, FRA by Goken and Key Success, by Kodiac) Weight: 9-2 / Rating: 103lbs

Trained at Deauville by Yann Barberot, he has just returned to success after three fourth places in races of this level.

3. GO ATHLETICO (g2, FRA by Goken and Byburg, by Sageburg) Weight: 9-2 / Rating: 104lbs

Trained at Chazey-sur-Ain by Philippe Decouz, he has finished second or first of his four races to date, and has just beat subsequent 8-lengths Grand Critérerium winner Sealiway – for the second time – over 7 furlongs …

4. COMPLAINT (f2, FRA by Gregorian and Nadinska, by Doyen) Weight: 8-13 / Rating: 110lbs

Trained at La Teste-de-Buch by Maurizio Guarnieri, she was narrowly beaten by Fev Rover in the Shadwell Prix du Calvados (Gr2) this summer at Deauville and has just won very easily, by five lengths, the Prix Eclipse (Gr3 ) on this course and distance. The field is stronger this time but this keen filly will undoubtedly lead for a while …

5. KALAHARA (f2, GB by Frankel and Désertiste, by Green Desert) Weight: 8-13 / Rating: 107lbs

Trained at La Teste-de-Buch by Christophe Ferland, she won her last two races, including the Prix d’Arenberg (Gr3) over 5f, beating the American favourite Wink (2nd), and also Axdavali (4th).

6. UNVEIL (f2, IRE by Showcasing and Soft Lips, by Rahy) Weight: 8-13 / Rating: 96lbs

Trained in Chantilly by Carlos Laffon-Parias, she was outpaced last time out in the Prix Eclipse and had also looked unable to keep up with the leaders in the Prix François Boutin (Gr3) earlier.

Ils sont six au départ samedi des 1 200 mètres du Critérium de Maisons-Laffitte (Gr2), désormais disputé sur la ligne droite de Chantilly, pour succéder notamment à Hello Youmzain, étalon qui vient de rejoindre le haras d’Etreham, Penny’s Picnic ou encore Pomellato, tous étalons -même si un seul entier, Axdavali (Goken), est au départ cette fois. Six « seulement », dira-t-on, mais le niveau de ces poulains est sans doute exceptionnel. Il y a là-dedans de la graine de champion, ou de championne, avec notamment la pouliche Plainchant (Gregorian), affichée en 50kg de valeur !

1. SAN ISIDRO (h2, IRE par Power et Olanthia, par Zamindar) Poids : 58kg / Valeur théorique : 44,5kg

Entraîné à Deauville par Stéphanie Nigge, il a gagné plaisamment ses deux premières courses et vient de terminer quatrième, sans réelle excuse, du Prix Eclipse (Gr3) remporté par Plainchant.

2. AXDAVALI (m2, FRA par Goken et Key Success, par Kodiac) Poids : 58kg / Valeur théorique : 46,5kg

Entraîné à Deauville par Yann Barberot, il vient de renouer avec le succès après trois quatrièmes places dans des courses de ce niveau sur des parcours similaires.

3. GO ATHLETICO (h2, FRA par Goken et Byburg, par Sageburg) Poids : 58kg / Valeur théorique :47kg

Entraîné à Chazey-sur-Ain par Philippe Decouz, il a terminé deuxième ou premier de ses quatre courses à ce jour, et vient de devancer Sealiway nettement -pour la deuxième fois- sur 1 400 mètres. Or cet adversaire a depuis gagné le Grand Critérium de huit longueurs…

4. PLAINCHANT (f2, FRA par Gregorian et Nadinska, par Doyen) Poids : 56,5kg / Valeur théorique : 50kg

Entraînée à La Teste-de-Buch par Maurizio Guarnieri, elle a été battue de peu par Fev Rover dans le Shadwell Prix du Calvados (Gr2) cet été à Deauville et vient de gagner très facilement, de cinq longueurs, le Prix Eclipse (Gr3) sur ce parcours. Le lot est plus relevé ici mais cette pouliche allante sera sans doute longtemps en tête…

5. KALAHARA (f2, GB par Frankel et Désertiste, par Green Desert) Poids : 56,5kg / Valeur théorique : 48,5kg

Entraînée à La Teste-de-Buch par Christophe Ferland, elle reste sur deux victoires dont le Prix d’Arenberg (Gr3) en dernier lieu sur mille mètres, devant la favorite américaine Wink (2ème), et accessoirement Axdavali (4ème).

6. UNVEIL (f2, IRE par Showcasing et Soft Lips, par Rahy) Poids : 56,5kg / Valeur théorique : 43,5kg

Entraînée à Chantilly par Carlos Laffon-Parias, elle a échoué assez nettement dernièrement dans le Prix Eclipse, prise de vitesse dès le début, et n’avait pas semblé pouvoir accélérer non plus précédemment dans le Prix François Boutin (Gr3).