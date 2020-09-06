Creating Calm in The Chaos

By on

Creating Calm in The Chaos

#health #virus #calm #chaos

There is a viral panic that is shifting the way we live and the choices we make.   

We are seeing major changes in closures of schools, sports events, meetings, travel to name just a few.

So, let’s focus on what we do can do to support ourselves, our families and our communities.

Let’s practice calmness in the chaos, be mindful, be grateful…

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , ,

Creating Calm in The Chaos added by Paul Ebeling on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)

Related posts:

  1. Soap Vs Hand Sanitizer: Science Says ‘Soap and Hot Water Wins’
  2. Medical Technocracy Made the Virus Chaos Possible
  3. Good Nutrition is a Must When It Comes to Fighting C-19 Coronavirus
  4. Cholesterol and Saturated Fat have been the Villains of Heart Disease for 40 Yrs, Despite the Many Studies Showing Neither has an Adverse Effect on Heart Health