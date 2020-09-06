Creating Calm in The Chaos

#health #virus #calm #chaos
There is a viral panic that is shifting the way we live and the choices we make.
We are seeing major changes in closures of schools, sports events, meetings, travel to name just a few.
So, let’s focus on what we do can do to support ourselves, our families and our communities.
Let’s practice calmness in the chaos, be mindful, be grateful…
Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!
