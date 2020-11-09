COVID: The Perpetuation of Fear

#COVID #fear #testing #casedemic #trust

“President Trump is guarding our founding ideals and the American way of life“– Paul Ebeling

As coronavirus testing takes place en masse across the US, some of us are questioning whether the tests are accurate enough to trust, especially in people who are asymptomatic.

In such cases where people have no symptoms but possibly are still positive for the virus, health officials say the tests detected 32% of the cases.

While health officials say it is necessary to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic people, they also say that inaccurate tests that get less than 50% correct is “worse than flipping a coin.”

Either way, what it all leads up to is a “casedemic” of elevated coronavirus case numbers that are inflated because of the way the positives are counted.

That said, a “case” does not mean anything because the numbers apply to both well and sick individuals.

The goal is to keep people scared, isolated and demoralized for a purpose.

Only a beaten nation would stand for what comes next. That is a plan to reset of America as we know it, with the UN’s “One World Agenda 2030” leading the way.

The global elites are using the virus as a pretext to make major changes to the global economy with the intended effect of reducing the United States’ dominance.

As the COVID threat fades, they will now move ahead using climate change. Bill Gates has already formed the argument they will use to make that transition.

A Biden presidency fuels message and the move.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively