COVID-19: “There is no benefit to gain-of-function research, but plenty of risk”

Scientific experts worldwide have insisted that in the early days of the “pandemic” that SARS-CoV-2 did not originate in a lab, while behind the scenes they were debating on whether to discuss that as a real possibility.

Recently e-Mails obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FIA) requests by US Right to Know (US RTK) not only reflect those debates and conversations, but spell out how the scientists worked to cover up any suggestions that COVID-19 originated in a lab.

Not only that, the e-Mails detail strategies for discounting lab origin ideas, what they referred to as “fringe” theories that the virus originated in a lab rather than in wildlife.

With building evidence, US researchers and public health authorities may face life in prison for their involvement in the virus, the penalty for bioterrorism under the Anti-Terrorism Act There is no benefit to gain-of-function research, but plenty of risk.

Dr. Fauci and his cohorts are targets, and remember that Donald Trump is the President and that he has a reputation for taking no prisoners/

