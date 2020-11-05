COVID-19: The 2nd Wave, is it Fake?

#COVID #testing #PCR #Pfizer
“Chief Science Officer for Pfizer says 2nd Wave is Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, Pandemic Is Over“– Paul Ebeling
Almost all COVID-19 tests are false positives, according to Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president and chief science officer for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
Dr. Yeadon writes about this in a paper, “How Likely Is a Second Wave?”
He says that evidence shows that the ‘pandemic‘ is over and that “The virus infection has passed through the bulk of the population as a result of wholly natural processes and evidence indicates that in the UK and other heavily infected European countries the spread of the virus has been all but halted by a substantial reduction in the susceptible population.”
In a talk radio interview in London in September, Dr. Yeadon challenged health officials to stop “using a test with an undeclared false positive” rate.
“Current mass testing using the PCR test is inappropriate in its current form,” he says.
