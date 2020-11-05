COVID-19: The 2nd Wave, is it Fake?

By on

COVID-19: The 2nd Wave, is it Fake?

#COVID #testing #PCR #Pfizer

$PFE

Chief Science Officer for Pfizer says 2nd Wave is Faked on False-Positive COVID Tests, Pandemic Is Over“– Paul Ebeling

Almost all COVID-19 tests are false positives, according to Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president and chief science officer for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Dr. Yeadon writes about this in a paper, “How Likely Is a Second Wave?

He says that evidence shows that the ‘pandemic‘ is over and that “The virus infection has passed through the bulk of the population as a result of wholly natural processes and evidence indicates that in the UK and other heavily infected European countries the spread of the virus has been all but halted by a substantial reduction in the susceptible population.”

In a talk radio interview in London in September, Dr. Yeadon challenged health officials to stop “using a test with an undeclared false positive” rate.

Current mass testing using the PCR test is inappropriate in its current form,” he says.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

COVID-19: The 2nd Wave, is it Fake? added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. US Has Regained Control of the Virus
  2. Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Great Reset and The Green New Deal
  3. Virus Epidemics Have Limited Lifespans, This 1 is Over
  4. Study: Zika Epidemic Was More Widespread Than Thought