COVID-19 Testing is Creating a Pseudo-pandemic

While massive COVID-19 testing is aimed at helping to end the pandemic, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons is now questioning whether the testing is actually creating a pseudo-pandemic, especially when it comes to false positives.

For example, 1,000 employees were furloughed or quarantined at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Y 2006 based on 142 positive PCR tests for whooping cough. Yet, when all those employees had cultures taken, not 1, not a single 1 came back positive.

Likewise, the AAPS says the problem of false positives with coronavirus has consequences, such as quarantining uninfected individuals unnecessarily with infected ones.

Coronavirus is not a pseudo-epidemic as thousands have died

If you do get a positive test and you are not feeling sick, then you should ask for a retest, they say: “The dreaded 2nd wave’ might be a surge of false positive tests that are inevitable in mass screenings of healthy persons.”

The CDC limits the primers and probes that may be used for PCR testing.

For the viral sequences that may be used for viral surveillance and research, the CDC posts this disclaimer on its website, cdc.gov: “Every effort has been made to assure the accuracy of the sequences, but CDC cannot provide any warranty regarding their accuracy.”

