COVID-19 Leaves ‘Fingerprints’

There are 7 types of symptoms you could experience if infected with the coronavirus.

Additionally, the disease leaves behind significant changes in the immune system, even after 10 wks, according to a recent study by a team of MedUni Vienna scientists.

The 7 groups of symptoms include the following:

  1. Flu-like symptoms with fever, chills, fatigue and cough
  2. Common cold-like symptoms with rhinitis, sneezing, dry throat and nasal congestion
  3. Joint and muscle pain
  4. Eye and mucosal inflammation
  5. Lung problems with pneumonia and shortness of breath
  6. Gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhea, nausea and headache
  7. Loss of sense of smell and taste

Researchers found that loss of smell and taste predominantly affects individuals with a young immune system, measured by the number of immune cells (T lymphocytes) that have recently emigrated from the thymus gland. They also established that COVID-19 leaves behind long-detectable changes in the blood of convalescents, very similar to a fingerprint.

