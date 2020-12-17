COVID-19 is World Population Planning in Disguise

#COVID #WEF #population #planning #eugenics

“As job losses escalate due to lockdowns, nearly 50% of the global workforce is at risk of losing livelihoods, access to food and the ability to survive under the black cloud of COVID-19” — Paul Ebeling

The World Economic Forum states this: “With some 2.6-B people around the world in some kind of lockdown, we are conducting arguably the largest psychological experiment ever.”

As governments and corporations tighten political authoritarianism and technological surveillance, curtailing privacy and democratic protest, much of humanity is succumbing to anxiety, depression and a sense of powerlessness.

COVID-19 has been called the great equalizer, that is not true. The disease affects certain groups worse than others, and the countermeasures implemented to quell the outbreak have been a phenomenal boon for wealthy globalists, while decimating the lives of many others.

Certain comorbidities significantly raise your risk of complications and death from COVID-19. Among the Top 1s are obesity, insulin resistance and vitamin D deficiency

While the media and political and economic institutions claim the ‘pandemic’ narrative is based on scientific consensus, this is not the case. There’s no evidence supporting universal mask use, social distancing and there is less no support for lockdowns

While 45.5-M Americans filed for unemployment due to virus chaos lockdowns, 29 new billionaires were created. The 5 richest men in the US grew their wealth by a total of $101.7 -B (26%), between 18 March and 17 June 2020, alone.

Reckless government overreach has destroyed many small businesses and engineered catastrophic unemployment around the world, as world leaders are joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) call for a Great Reset of the global economy that will benefit wealthy powerbrokers all while enslaving and impoverishing everyone else.

Certain groups; particularly the elderly and those with darker skin are also far more prone to the illness because they are at highest risk for vitamin D deficiency.

COVID-19, the Great Inequity

While the media and political and economic institutions claim the ‘pandemic‘ narrative is based on scientific consensus, this is not the case.

The masking, social distancing and lockdown a strategy is based on a high school project that won 3rd place.

James Corbett of the Corbett Report discusses this shocking revelation in the video above.

As it turns out, the high school girl project’s father is Robert Glass, a senior researcher at Sandia National Laboratories, who worked on ‘pandemic’ emergency response plans for the US Department of Homeland Security.

His proposal to shut down schools and businesses in the case of an influenza pandemic was published in the November 2006 issue of the journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The COVID-19 chaos is class war

That the COVID-19 ‘pandemic‘ is a form of class war is also evident in the way rules are enforced. While citizens are told what to do, those who lay down the rules repeatedly break them. It’s “rules for thee, not for me.”

In the video above, Joey B. Toonz highlights the hypocrisy of government officials who restrict public gatherings but keep a different set of rules for themselves.

From telling people they have to wear masks between bites to closing down indoor gatherings in restaurants and small businesses across the country, the hypocrisy of different states’ Governors and cities Mayors is blatant.

Threatening criminal citations and arrest, these Governors and Mayors demand obedience “for the public good.”

They say that it is all about “saving lives” yet these same officials continue living life normally, socializing and traveling as they always have, without any circumstances.

The video highlights the case of a have not elderly woman who asked to be euthanized because she just could not take the restrictions any longer.

Your life, health, educational, work opportunities, finances and identity in the ‘new world order‘ will be so meshed in with the automated technological infrastructure that any attempt to break free will result in you being locked out or erased from the system, leaving you with no ability to learn, work, travel or engage in commerce.

It is important to understand that now is the time to fight back and to resist any and all unconstitutional edicts. Because once the “new world order” is in place, you will no longer be able to do a thing about it.

Now is also the time to take control of your health.

Remember, insulin resistance, obesity and vitamin D deficiency Top the list of comorbidities that significantly raise your risk complications and death from COVID-19. These are the underlying factors in a lots of chronic diseases, so by addressing them, you will improve your health overall.

Bill Gates, the billionaire eugenicist has replaced George Soros as big bad man of the right thinking people of America. President Trump has vowed to protect all Americans and put America First in the World.

So, it should be obvious for anyone paying attention that the ‘pandemic‘ is being prolonged and exaggerated for a reason, and it is not because there is concern for life, rebellion is in the air.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively