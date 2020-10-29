COVID-19 is Not the 3rd Leading Cause of Death in America

#death #COVID19 #CDC

“Medical errors are responsible for the majority of COVID-19 deaths“–Paul Ebeling

Thomas Frieden, MD, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, declares that COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the US, killing 170,000 of the 5.4-M Americans who had tested positive as of August 2020

Research shows anywhere from 250,000 to 440,000 Americans die each year from preventable medical errors, far more than COVID-19, especially if you exclude those with comorbidities. While unrecognized, medical errors have, for many years, been the 3rd leading cause of death

Many who died from COVID-19 were victims of medical error. As of May 2020, 42% of all COVID-19 deaths in the US had also occurred in nursing homes in states where Governors forced long-term care facilities to accept infected patients, which is another mistake, this 1 political.

According to the CDC, only 6% of the total COVID-19-related deaths in the US had COVID-19 listed as the sole cause of death on the death certificate

Medical treatments showing significant promise have also been censored and even barred from use based on falsified and seriously flawed studies, thereby raising the faked death toll.

Dr. Frieden’s claim is said to be based on data from Johns Hopkins University which, at the time he made that statement in August 2020, reported that about 170,000 of the 5.4-M Americans who had tested positive had died.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins reports the US has recorded 7,916,099 positive tests and 216,872 COVID-19-related deaths.

In 2017, medical mistakes were found to affect 1 in 5 people.

Common examples of medical mistakes included receiving the wrong medication, having the wrong procedure done, waking up during surgery or acquiring hospital and nursing home-related infections.

Other research estimates the number of Americans dying from medical mistakes may actually be as high as 440,000. The reason for the discrepancy in the numbers is because medical errors are rarely noted on death certificates, and death certificates are what the CDC relies on to compile its death statistics.

As a result, the severity of the problem goes unnoticed. Either way, whether it’s 250,000 or 440,000, medical errors still claim more lives than COVID-19 has, and it does so on an annual basis.

So tune out the Covid Noise!

