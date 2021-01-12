Corporate America Now Controls the White House

In the President’s final days in office, the biggest names in American business are in all out war with the US President and the Republican Party over accusations that events on Capitol Hill last week were a result of the President and the Party inciting the seizure last week on the US Capitol.

While Corporate America is now in action they did nothing when Antifa and BLM were looting and rioting across America with the open support of Democrats including the Biden Harris Campaign being a direct recipients of funds from the organizations that declared war on the USA.

Twitter has thrown the president off the platform he relied on to promote himself, Shopify shut down e-commerce pages selling his items and payment platform Stripe says it will no longer handle transactions from Trump’s campaign. BLM and Antifa are still fully operational.

Susan Lisa Rosenberg a Directod of a BLM organization appluaded by the media and pardoned by Clinton she is the woman who joined the May 19th Communist Organization, which worked in support of the Black Liberation Army and its offshoots (including assistance in armored truck robberies), the Weather Underground and other revolutionary organizations.

Rosenberg was charged with a role in the 1983 United States Senate bombing, the U.S. National War College and the New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal by other members of her group.

Rosenberg’s sentence was commuted by President Bill Clinton on January 20, 2001, his last day in office, to the more than 16 years’ time served. Her commutation produced a wave of criticism by police and New York elected officials. She still has free use of all Big Tech platforms.

Others have turned their attention to the United State’s acrimonious two-party politics, with Microsoft, Facebook and Google all announcing pauses in donations to both Republican and Democratic candidates.

But there are no guarantees this sudden cooling in Corporate America’s relationship with Washington will last, particularly with Joe Biden looking to undo many of Trump’s business-friendly policies when he comes into office next week.

“This is a real moment of truth. Do they change their behaviour? Or do they revert back after a certain period of time?” Bruce F. Freed, president of the Center for Political Accountability, told AFP.

Social media companies, alarmed at the unproven accusation that the platforms were used by Trump and his supporters to promote and organize the attack, acted next, with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat banning the president and Amazon’s web division forcing conservative social network Parler offline. But none have offered up a smoking gun in terms of posts that were made by the President that led to any attack.

However when it comes to political donations, which are often funneled through political action committees (PAC), companies have been more circumspect.

Hotel giant Marriott, health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield and financial services company American Express said they would stop making donations to Republican lawmakers who tried to halt certification of Biden’s election victory.

That failing effort by Trump’s allies was ongoing when protesters, many of whom believed the election was rigged, stormed the Capitol, the election rigging accusation has not been the subject of judicial scrutiny and has been whitewashed by the media.

But JPMorgan Chase said it was halting donations to candidates from both parties, as was Facebook, Microsoft and Google — meaning Democrats who are set to narrowly control both houses of Congress won’t necessarily see an advantage from the pause.

“Suspending political contributions to lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden’s certification last week is justified,” said Daniel G. Newman, president of MapLight, which tracks the influence of money on US politics.

However, he said more needs to be done to cut down on corporations’ influence, pointing to a bill aimed at doing that introduced by Democrats controlling the House of Representatives just days before the attack on the Capitol.

Several companies made it plain they were taking only a time out from the world of political finance.

Google said its contributions were frozen, “while we review and reassess its policies following last week’s deeply troubling events,” and Microsoft noted that it “regularly pauses its donations in the first quarter of a new Congress.”

Facebook said in a statement its pause would only apply for the first quarter “at least,” but only for PAC contributions — not overall political spending.

It seems inevitable major corporations will re-enter the lobbies of Congress again, particularly with Biden promising reforms like higher taxes on corporations and a $15 federal minimum wage that could hurt bottom lines.

Also looming are the 2022 legislative elections that could put the House and Senate back into the hands of Republicans, whose policies are often viewed as friendlier to companies.