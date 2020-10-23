#fraud #coronavirus

“The Big Fight has Begun“– Paul Ebeling

The German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee, launched on 10 July 2020, was founded by 4 Top trial lawyer to investigate and prosecute those responsible for implementing the economically devastating lockdowns around the world, as well as using questionable testing to engineer the appearance of a very dangerous ‘pandemic’

The Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee will be working with an international network of about 7000 trial lawyers to argue the biggest tort case ever, a case has been described as “probably the greatest crime against humanity ever committed”

They argue that pandemic measures were intended to instill panic in the people, so that the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen & antibody tests and vaccines, plus harvest peoples’ genetic fingerprints

Lockdowns are alleged unnecessary, and any claim to the contrary is wrong, the Inquiry Committee insists. The China virus was already in retreat and infection rates were starting to decline when lockdowns were imposed; scientific evidence shows a majority of people already have built-in protection against the virus due to cross-reactive T cell immunity, and the PCR test cannot be used to identify an active infection with SARS-CoV-2 or any other virus

While mortality statistics during the chaos have been within the norms of any given year, meaning the disease has not resulted in an excess number of deaths or a death toll higher than normal, the collateral damage from the chaos response measures are thought to be incalculable.

The video announcement by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was removed by youtube for ‘violations if its terms of service‘

Dr. Fuellmich has been a consumer protection trial lawyer in California and Germany for 26 yrs and is 1 of 4 founding members of the German Corona Extra-Parliamentary Inquiry Committee.

