CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Outlook

CooTek

Ticker: NYSE:CTK

Price: $6.79

Recommendation: Buy

Price Target: $9.83

Business Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technologies based mobile Internet company.

The Company’s main product, TouchPal Smart Input, is an intelligent input method for mobile devices, which generates user interaction data.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

By the way, prices are vulnerable to a correction towards 6.57.

The projected upper bound is: 7.31.

The projected lower bound is: 6.26.

The projected closing price is: 6.79.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 7 black candles for a net of 4 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 17 white candles and 28 black candles for a net of 11 black candles.

A falling window occurred (where the bottom of the previous shadow is above the top of the current shadow). This usually implies a continuation of a bearish trend. The two candles preceding the falling window were black, which makes this pattern even more bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 57.9926. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 47.31. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 112 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is -91. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 7 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

COOTEK (CAYMAN) closed down -0.010 at 6.790. Volume was 40% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 50% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 6.650 6.790 6.630 6.790 7,338

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 6.84 6.87 6.07 Volatility: 47 49 85 Volume: 12,848 12,214 12,930

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

COOTEK (CAYMAN) gapped down today (bearish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.

COOTEK (CAYMAN) is currently 11.9% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of CTK.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on CTK.N and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.