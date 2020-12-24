Coolmore Young Guns Sires Ready to Make Magic

The 2021 Magic Millions Yearling Sale at the Gold Coast ion January will provide the perfect showcase for the first offspring of three exciting young Coolmore sires in Merchant Navy, Churchill and Caravaggio.

A dual Group I winner that conquered the best sprinters in the world at Royal Ascot winning the Group I Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Merchant Navy needs no introduction and is the first son of champion sire Fastnet Rock to stand at Coolmore.

Selecting an heir to a legendary sire like Fastnet Rock represents a formidable challenge, but Merchant Navy chose himself with his perfect mix of Group I talent, pedigree and conformation.

Merchant Navy has 25 entries for Magic Millions consigned by a wide variety of vendors and they include: a colt from G3 winner Brugal Reward; a colt from SP Dee Nine Elle, a half-sister to Everest hero Yes Yes Yes; a colt from Epitomise, a half-sister to G1 VRC Oaks winner Personal; a half-brother to G3 winner Diamond Earth; a filly from dual G1 winner Platelet; a half-sister to SW Sangria from the Shantha’s Choice family; a filly from G1 placed SW Sagaronne; a colt from G2 winner So Pristine; half-sister to G1 placed SW Evalina; a colt from US SW That’s How I Roll (USA); a filly from G2 winner and G1 VRC Oaks runner-up Thunder Lady.

Breed shaping sire Galileo has a myriad of successful sire sons and his Champion 2YO and 3YO Miler Churchill looks to add his name to the list.



A fast and precocious performer, Churchill was a dual Group I winner at two of the Dewhurst Stakes and National Stakes, both races run over 7f and at three won both the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas.

His first yearlings have been warmly received at Northern Hemisphere Sales in 2020 selling for Aus$665,000, Aus$645,000, Aus$610,000, Aus$400,000, Aus$400,000, Aus$305,000, Aus$290,000, Aus$285,000, Aus$275,000, Aus$270,000, Aus$255,000, Aus$255,000, Aus$255,000 etc.

Churchill has 10 entries for Magic Millions.

Explosive grey sprinter Caravaggio only shuttled to Coolmore for one season, but the dual Group I winning son of Scat Daddy was popular with Australian breeders bowled over by his stunning good looks.



Caravaggio might have a US pedigree, but his race performance was all on the turf in Europe where he was undefeated at two to be Timeform’s highest rated juvenile colt in 2016. His Group I wins came in the Curragh Phoenix Stakes (6f) at two and the Royal Ascot Commonwealth Cup (6f) at three.

Caravaggio has 18 entries for Magic Millions.