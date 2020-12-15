Coolmore Conquer Hong Kong Vase

Ryan Moore compared Mogul (3c Galileo – Shastye, by Danehill) to outstanding racehorse Dylan Thomas after partnering the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt to his second top-flight success in Sunday’s Hong Kong Vase.

The Irish raider ran out a commanding winner of the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris in September and was sent off second favourite to the 2018 winner Exultant on his first start at Sha Tin. Moore held the bay up in midfield, improving his position from three and a half furlongs out and asked his mount to quicken from two furlongs out. Chasing down the aforementioned five-time Group 1 winning rival, Mogul led approaching the final furlong and kept on strongly to win by three lengths.

Moore was full of praise for the winner and later commented, “He’s a beautiful-looking horse and he reminds me of Dylan Thomas. I never rode him but he’s a similar type of horse with lots of ability and a good mind.”

With three victories in the race, O’Brien is now the winning-most trainer of the Vase. On his latest victor, he said, “We’re delighted with him. He’s a big, powerful strong horse and he’s made like a miler, and it’s only when we’ve been riding him patiently and more for speed than stamina that we’ve seen the best of him. Ryan gave him a lovely ride and he settled good and quickened very well.”

A Group 2 winner at two, Mogul has excelled at three just like his full-brother Japan (Galileo) and racing fans will be thrilled to hear the progressive colt will remain in training next year. Bred by Newsells Park Stud and owned by Derrick Smith, Michael Tabor and Mrs John Magnier, the son of Galileo was bought by MV Magnier as a yearling for 3.4 million guineas.