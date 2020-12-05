Congress Has the Last Word on Electoral Votes

Friday, Representative Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told the press that he will challenge the Electoral College vote once the electors meet, due to allegations of voter fraud.

The United States Congress has the final say on which Electoral College votes to accept and which to reject,” Mr. Brooks said on TV. “And I do not believe that we should accept any Electoral College votes submitted by a state whose election system is so badly flawed as to render the reporter results untrustworthy.”

Further he said, “…I have a lot of support from a lot of congressmen who’ve come to me. I have not asked them to join in this effort. They have asked me to let them join in this effort, and I welcome that kind of assistance.”

The Genie is out of the bottle and will not be put back in it.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

