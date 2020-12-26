Communication: Fine Tune Your Body Language

#communication #body #language

Using body language for communicating is a proven way to be more likeable

Body language makes up about 55% of communication.

Words spoken make up just 7%, and vocal speed, tone, volume and pitch make up 38% of communication.

If you want people to like you more it is important to learn to use your body when communicating.

This helps to establish rapport with the person you are interacting with and helps to make them feel comfortable.

Poor or aggressive body language is a major turnoff to likability.

Have a healthy Holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!