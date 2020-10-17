Commercial Real Estate Will Be in Trouble Long After COVID-19 has Faded

#RealEstate #Commercial #Covid19 #BlackSwan #CBRE

“People who used to dress up and go to work in offices are now working from home in pajamas, they like it” — Paul Ebeling

Commercial real estate owners, brokers and landlords have collectively made many hundreds of billions of dollars a year in recent years as the economy moved briskly.

Now, they are getting hammered by The China Act of War Virus driven economic chaos. And their industry may be forever changed by it.

Extracting rent from nearly anyone right now is problematic, and on the commercial side, the problem is dire. In addition to the countless small retail and restaurant businesses that have forced to close and vacate their commercial spaces because they can no long afford them, a growing number of corporate chains is also beginning to prove unwilling and/or unable to pay the rent.

The Big Q: What happens next?

The Big A: The landscape has changed Fassst in markets like San Francisco, Chicago, Boston and New York, where not only is there a density of independent shops and restaurants, but startup employees and other white collar workers are working from home, liking it and perfecting the art of distributed teamwork, as telecommuting happened as predicted.

That is not the trend CBRE or others in the Real Estate world were expecting this year.

An “outlook” report published by CBRE last November sounded rosy. “Barring any unforeseen risks,” it said at the time, “resilient economic activity, strong property fundamentals, low interest rates and the relative attractiveness of real estate as an asset class” suggested that Y 2020 would be a “very good year” for commercial real estate.

That Black Swan prompted shutdowns that have led to layoffs across nearly every sector of the economy. And by the very nature of it being a viral contagion made it very likely that when people are allowed to re-occupy commercial spaces, they will be less enthusiastic about dense workspaces.

So, whether the commercial real estate market comes all the way back after COVID-19 remains to be seen.

