Come Horse Racing With Knightsbridge

Knightsbridge has been raising and racing thoroughbred horses around the world for many years. We are always looking for potential investors who share our passion for horse racing to join our racehorse partnerships. If you would like to invest with us, we can help you find the right racehorse partnership for you. Investing in racehorses is an exciting thrill!

We believe that you don’t have to be a multi-millionaire to own a racehorse or be involved in the industry. Whether you own an entire horse or a share, there is no difference in the rights you have as owner. We have the knowledge and resources required to properly care for racehorses, which is beneficial to investors with limited knowledge about horses. In fact, many of our partners grew up around horses, which led to a lifelong love and interest in these magnificent creatures.

When you partner with us, you can invest as much as you want into your horse and, no matter what percentage of the horse you buy, you will be an owner and treated like a partner. We will keep you constantly updated about the income and costs brought in by your horse, as well as news of the racehorse industry. Investors also enjoy access to the racetrack and stables. Invest with us and experience the endless benefits of owning a racehorse!

Gold – $1000

Platinum – $3000

Titanium – $10,000

Palladium – $30,000

Rose Gold – $100,000

Diamond – $500,000

You do not have to be a multi-millionaire to become a racehorse partner. You don’t even need to have full ownership of your racehorse. Whether you buy 5% or 50% of the horse, once you make your investment, the horse will be yours and you will be treated like a partner. You do not even have to put all of your investment into one horse. Rather, you can distribute your money and own as many horses as you want. In doing so, you can maximize your chance of winning. One thing is for certain: by investing your share in Knightsbridge, you take very little risk in exchange for a lifetime of reward.

